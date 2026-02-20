Scottish American Investment (LON:SAIN) Posts Earnings Results

Scottish American Investment (LON:SAIN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 16.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Scottish American Investment had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 115.71%.

Shares of LON:SAIN traded up GBX 1 during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 524. 365,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,128. The firm has a market capitalization of £856.12 million, a PE ratio of 92.09 and a beta of 0.65. Scottish American Investment has a 52 week low of GBX 427.04 and a 52 week high of GBX 528. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 516.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 511.07.

The Trust aims to be a core investment for private investors seeking income. Its objective is to grow the dividend at a faster rate than inflation by increasing capital and growing income. The focus of the portfolio is on global equities but investments are also made in bonds, property and other asset types. The equity portfolio is managed on a global basis and usually consists of between 50–100 stocks. In constructing the portfolio, little regard is paid to the composition of the equity indices.

