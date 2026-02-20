Scottish American Investment (LON:SAIN) Posts Earnings Results

Scottish American Investment (LON:SAIN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 16.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Scottish American Investment had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 115.71%.
Scottish American Investment Price Performance
Shares of LON:SAIN traded up GBX 1 during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 524. 365,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,128. The firm has a market capitalization of £856.12 million, a PE ratio of 92.09 and a beta of 0.65. Scottish American Investment has a 52 week low of GBX 427.04 and a 52 week high of GBX 528. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 516.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 511.07.
About Scottish American Investment
