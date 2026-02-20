Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12, Zacks reports. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 2.01%.The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion.
Lundin Mining Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:LUNMF traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.98. The company had a trading volume of 47,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,628. Lundin Mining has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.77. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 699.50, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.24.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
About Lundin Mining
Lundin Mining Corporation is a Canada-based diversified base metals mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mines. The company’s portfolio encompasses copper, nickel, zinc, and lead, with by-products including gold and silver. Through its technical expertise and focus on cost-effective operations, Lundin Mining aims to maximize long-term value while meeting industry standards for safety and environmental stewardship.
Operationally, Lundin Mining holds interests in several producing assets across the Americas and Europe.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lundin Mining
- From Quiet Compounder to 2026 Breakout? BSEM
- Have $500? Invest in Elon’s AI Masterplan
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- Whitney’s Big Tech Play for 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.