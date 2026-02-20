Workiva (NYSE:WK) Updates Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.640-0.670 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $244.0 million-$246.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $239.9 million. Workiva also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.660-2.760 EPS.

Shares of WK stock traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.55. 962,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,463. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.46 and a beta of 0.62. Workiva has a 12-month low of $56.06 and a 12-month high of $97.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.96.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $238.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.13 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Workiva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.660-2.760 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.670 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Workiva will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workiva announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WK. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Workiva from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a $110.00 price target on Workiva in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $86.00 price target on Workiva in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Workiva from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Workiva from $98.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Workiva by 82.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Workiva by 396.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 0.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,626,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Workiva, originally founded as WebFilings in 2008, delivers a cloud-native platform designed to streamline and connect data, documents and teams for reporting and compliance. Its flagship Workiva platform supports a range of applications including financial reporting, regulatory filings, internal controls documentation, risk management and environmental, social and governance (ESG) disclosures. By centralizing data and automating workflows, the company helps organizations improve accuracy, transparency and auditability across critical reporting processes.

The Workiva platform offers modular solutions that integrate with existing enterprise systems and data sources.

