Persistent Asset Partners Ltd Buys Shares of 51,542 CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Persistent Asset Partners Ltd purchased a new position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,886,000. CVS Health comprises about 2.7% of Persistent Asset Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Avion Wealth grew its stake in CVS Health by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 380 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 72.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 436.5% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS opened at $77.35 on Friday. CVS Health Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $58.35 and a fifty-two week high of $85.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.57. The company has a market capitalization of $98.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.50.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $105.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.940-6.140 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.75%.

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over?the?counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in?store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk?in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

