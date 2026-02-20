Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 2,570,657 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,744,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,570,657 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $1,833,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $554,669,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,055,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,425,000 after purchasing an additional 636,983 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,734,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,879,000 after purchasing an additional 341,915 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,838,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,668,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,075,000 after purchasing an additional 154,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
HST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.54.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 11,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $216,965.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 668,927 shares in the company, valued at $12,141,025.05. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.2%
Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $20.01 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average is $17.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 12.51%.The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.110 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 76.19%.
Host Hotels & Resorts Profile
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company’s portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.
The company’s holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.
