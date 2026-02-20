Mendel Money Management Makes New $2.22 Million Investment in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Mendel Money Management purchased a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC now owns 914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.77, for a total transaction of $1,685,035.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,221,058.34. This represents a 17.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Janet Lee sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,338,270. This represents a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,157 shares of company stock worth $1,945,036. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, December 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synopsys from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Synopsys

Synopsys Stock Up 0.0%

Synopsys stock opened at $442.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $84.65 billion, a PE ratio of 55.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.74 and a fifty-two week high of $651.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $474.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $485.28.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 18.89%.The company’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.320-14.400 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.520-3.580 EPS. Research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front?end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape?out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.