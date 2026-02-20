Somerville Kurt F Acquires 15,975 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Somerville Kurt F raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,975 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,885,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,466,000 after buying an additional 63,341 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,576,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,998,000 after acquiring an additional 187,789 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 10,211,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,659,000 after acquiring an additional 117,370 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,416,000 after purchasing an additional 649,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,047,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,231,000 after purchasing an additional 47,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVO. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.50 target price for the company. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.07.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NYSE:NVO traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $47.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,461,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,029,447. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $43.08 and a 52 week high of $93.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.21.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 68.91%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.2751 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 541.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.63%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.