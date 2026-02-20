Somerville Kurt F Has $20.56 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Somerville Kurt F lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,512 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 5,145 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 3.4% of Somerville Kurt F’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $20,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 81.3% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,087,300.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 6,738,817 shares in the company, valued at $732,711,572.41. This trade represents a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Partners reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $147.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.05.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $111.93. The stock had a trading volume of 587,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,988,143. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $194.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.27 and a 52-week high of $141.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 14.72%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 15th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 67.74%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

