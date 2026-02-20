Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Has $61.18 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 14,530.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,772 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 453,650 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 2.9% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $61,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $29,000. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 81.3% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $111.80. 587,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,988,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.27 and a 1-year high of $141.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.72 and its 200-day moving average is $126.00.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 17.94%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.800 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 15th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 67.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair raised Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $147.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,087,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 6,738,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,711,572.41. This represents a 0.15% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

