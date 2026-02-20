Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 13,244 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,244 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $5,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 541,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,056,000 after buying an additional 20,786 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 751,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,942,000 after buying an additional 15,829 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 47,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after buying an additional 10,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 11.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,346,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,045,000 after acquiring an additional 143,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other news, insider Brent A. Beebe sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total value of $274,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 13,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,691. This trade represents a 13.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on DLTR. Truist Financial set a $156.00 price target on Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Evercore upgraded shares of Dollar Tree to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (down from $133.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.62.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $133.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.09. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.80 and a 1 year high of $142.40.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 30.23% and a negative net margin of 15.40%.Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Dollar Tree has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

About Dollar Tree

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company’s stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree’s merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

