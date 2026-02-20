Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 57.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WEAV. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Weave Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weave Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of WEAV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.71. 184,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,922,787. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Weave Communications has a 52 week low of $5.37 and a 52 week high of $15.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.91. The firm has a market cap of $445.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.69.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $63.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.19 million. Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 42.10% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weave Communications will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Erin Goodsell sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $66,247.35. Following the sale, the insider owned 527,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,631,408.95. The trade was a 1.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEAV. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amundi grew its position in shares of Weave Communications by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Weave Communications by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Weave Communications by 1,125.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 8,296 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results showed 17% year?over?year revenue growth, revenue of $63.4M (slightly above consensus) and EPS of $0.03 (in line) along with company statements of record gross margins and operating income — signals of improving unit economics. Weave Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results

Q4 results showed 17% year?over?year revenue growth, revenue of $63.4M (slightly above consensus) and EPS of $0.03 (in line) along with company statements of record gross margins and operating income — signals of improving unit economics. Positive Sentiment: Company issued FY?2026 revenue guidance of $273M–$276M and emphasized accelerating AI platform expansion — guidance roughly in line with Street estimates and supportive of continued top?line growth narrative. Weave outlines $273M-$276M 2026 revenue target as AI platform expansion accelerates

Company issued FY?2026 revenue guidance of $273M–$276M and emphasized accelerating AI platform expansion — guidance roughly in line with Street estimates and supportive of continued top?line growth narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Q1 2026 revenue guidance was set at ~$64.2M–$64.8M (near consensus) but the company provided limited EPS guidance, leaving some short?term earnings visibility unclear. Investors will be watching execution against the revenue target and margins detailed in the earnings slide deck and call transcript. Q4 results & conference materials

Q1 2026 revenue guidance was set at ~$64.2M–$64.8M (near consensus) but the company provided limited EPS guidance, leaving some short?term earnings visibility unclear. Investors will be watching execution against the revenue target and margins detailed in the earnings slide deck and call transcript. Neutral Sentiment: Full Q4 earnings call transcript and highlights provide more color on product roadmap and AI initiatives; useful for assessing cadence of product-led growth but no new surprise items that would radically change near?term expectations. Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights

Full Q4 earnings call transcript and highlights provide more color on product roadmap and AI initiatives; useful for assessing cadence of product-led growth but no new surprise items that would radically change near?term expectations. Negative Sentiment: Piper Sandler cut its price target from $12 to $8 (while keeping an Overweight rating), a downgrade that could temper upside expectations and add selling pressure despite the firm still projecting meaningful upside from current levels. Piper Sandler price-target update

Weave Communications is a technology company that provides integrated communications and customer management solutions tailored for small- to medium-sized local businesses. Headquartered in Lehi, Utah, the company developed a cloud-based platform that unifies voice calling, business texting, appointment reminders and payment processing within a single interface.

The platform’s core offerings include a unified business phone system, two-way texting, automated appointment and recall reminders, secure payment acceptance and a basic customer relationship management module.

