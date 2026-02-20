Y.D. More Investments Ltd Increases Stock Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $5,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $515,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,807,000 after buying an additional 31,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter.

SMH traded up $2.66 on Friday, hitting $412.86. The company had a trading volume of 267,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,430,327. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $170.11 and a 12-month high of $420.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.98. The company has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.1047 per share. This represents a yield of 31.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

