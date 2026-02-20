NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Sold by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,306 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 1.8% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $37,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $25,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rexford Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,078,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,235,493. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $95.56. The company has a market capitalization of $191.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.72.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.18%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.6232 dividend. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 69.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 18,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,675,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,870. This represents a 65.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 99,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $8,898,532.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 305,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,332,054.22. This represents a 24.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 159,049 shares of company stock worth $14,194,542 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $95.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Argus set a $92.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NEE

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.