Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Decreases Position in SAP SE $SAP

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lessened its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,642 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in SAP were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAP. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,157,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,305,242,000 after buying an additional 1,163,616 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 58.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,650,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $805,992,000 after acquiring an additional 973,779 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 2.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,116,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $298,387,000 after acquiring an additional 28,924 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 9,269.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 421,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,542,000 after acquiring an additional 416,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in SAP by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 289,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,002,000 after purchasing an additional 66,354 shares in the last quarter.

SAP stock opened at $201.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $247.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.35. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $189.22 and a 12-month high of $313.28.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The software maker reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 19.92%.The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays set a $283.00 price target on SAP in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded SAP from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.75.

SAP SE is a global enterprise software company headquartered in Walldorf, Germany. Founded in 1972 by five former IBM engineers, the company’s name is an acronym for Systeme, Anwendungen und Produkte in der Datenverarbeitung (Systems, Applications & Products in Data Processing). SAP develops and sells software and services that help organizations manage business processes across finance, human resources, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and customer relationships.

SAP’s product portfolio spans on?premises and cloud offerings, anchored by its enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions such as SAP S/4HANA and the SAP HANA in?memory database and platform.

