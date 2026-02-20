N-able (NYSE:NABL) Issues Earnings Results

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04), FiscalAI reports. N-able had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $130.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from N-able’s conference call:

Company reported solid financials with ARR of $540M (8% constant?currency growth), Q4 revenue and full?year revenue up ~9% CC, and adjusted EBITDA margin of 30% ; 2026 guide targets ~8?9% ARR growth and higher unlevered free cash flow.

Product and AI momentum: the integration is ahead of plan, the AI SOC now automates ~ (vs. 70% a year ago), and the AI workflow assistant is in limited preview while DRaaS and Google Workspace protection are planned to expand the data?protection TAM. Go?to?market and upmarket traction: customers contributing >$50K ARR rose ~14% to 2,671 and now represent ~ 61% of ARR , while VAR expansion and strong greenfield adoption (~75% of new lands entering security ops) support cross?sell and new logo growth.

Shares of N-able stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.40. N-able has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.41. The firm has a market cap of $863.27 million, a P/E ratio of -154.43 and a beta of 0.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NABL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of N-able by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in N-able by 1,970.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in N-able by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of N-able during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of N-able in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NABL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of N-able in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of N-able from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of N-able from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. B. Riley Financial started coverage on shares of N-able in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of N-able from $9.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.45.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) is a cloud-based software provider specializing in solutions for managed service providers (MSPs). The company’s platform offers remote monitoring and management (RMM), backup and disaster recovery, endpoint detection and response (EDR), security information and event management (SIEM), and automation tools. By integrating these services into a unified interface, N-able enables MSPs to streamline IT operations, enhance security posture, and deliver proactive maintenance across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, N-able traces its origins to the managed services division of SolarWinds before completing a spin-off and initial public offering in mid-2021.

