Workiva (NYSE:WK) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $59.26, but opened at $65.22. Workiva shares last traded at $64.9430, with a volume of 332,948 shares changing hands.

The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $238.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.13 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Workiva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.660-2.760 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.670 EPS.

Workiva announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on WK. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Workiva from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Workiva from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stephens set a $90.00 price objective on Workiva in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.92.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in shares of Workiva by 209.6% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,646,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,768 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Workiva in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,677,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Workiva in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,289,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Workiva by 14,955.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 740,102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,834,000 after buying an additional 735,186 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Workiva during the 4th quarter worth $53,375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.96. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.48 and a beta of 0.62.

Workiva, originally founded as WebFilings in 2008, delivers a cloud-native platform designed to streamline and connect data, documents and teams for reporting and compliance. Its flagship Workiva platform supports a range of applications including financial reporting, regulatory filings, internal controls documentation, risk management and environmental, social and governance (ESG) disclosures. By centralizing data and automating workflows, the company helps organizations improve accuracy, transparency and auditability across critical reporting processes.

The Workiva platform offers modular solutions that integrate with existing enterprise systems and data sources.

