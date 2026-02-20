Somerville Kurt F Cuts Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Somerville Kurt F reduced its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,409 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 2.7% of Somerville Kurt F’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $16,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.33.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.0%

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.60. The stock had a trading volume of 650,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,712,499. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $137.62 and a 52-week high of $179.99. The stock has a market cap of $368.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.63.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The company had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were issued a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.67%.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,827 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total value of $2,056,296.37. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,158.09. The trade was a 50.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 162,232 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $26,354,588.40. Following the sale, the chairman owned 319,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,884,093.25. The trade was a 33.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 341,260 shares of company stock valued at $54,256,985 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

