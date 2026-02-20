Y.D. More Investments Ltd Sells 3,275 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR

Y.D. More Investments Ltd lowered its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 9.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,711,000 after acquiring an additional 94,318 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $444,613,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 817,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,532,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 508,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,998,000 after purchasing an additional 34,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,402,000 after buying an additional 12,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CYBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $518.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Piper Sandler set a $474.00 price target on CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Citigroup cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $465.00 to $524.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $459.95.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

Shares of CyberArk Software stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $408.85. 8,285,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.54, a P/E/G ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.91. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $288.63 and a 52-week high of $526.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $437.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $459.61.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.18. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 10.79%.The company had revenue of $372.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. is a cybersecurity company that focuses on identity security and privileged access management. Its core mission is to protect organizations from cyber threats that target privileged accounts, credentials and secrets that can provide attackers with broad access to critical systems. CyberArk’s offerings are designed to help enterprises control, monitor and secure privileged credentials across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments, reducing the risk of lateral movement and data breaches.

The company delivers a suite of software and cloud services that address privileged access, secrets management, endpoint privilege management and identity-based threat detection.

