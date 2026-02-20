iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Stock Position Raised by Midland Wealth Advisors LLC

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 469,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,085 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 16.8% of Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $313,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. VeraBank N.A. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 46,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 72,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,620,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Piedmont Capital Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2%

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $687.68 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $700.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $690.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $674.42.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

