HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 2,266 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $21,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazari Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.0% in the second quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 2.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 11,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Marriott International from $283.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marriott International from $296.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.27.

Trending Headlines about Marriott International

Here are the key news stories impacting Marriott International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management set FY?2026 EPS guidance of $11.32–$11.57 and Q1 guidance of $2.50–$2.55, which supports earnings visibility and helped trigger analyst target increases. Read More.

Management set FY?2026 EPS guidance of $11.32–$11.57 and Q1 guidance of $2.50–$2.55, which supports earnings visibility and helped trigger analyst target increases. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and bullish writeups are drawing attention — Zacks ran pieces framing MAR as a momentum/consumer discretionary buy as inflation cools and travel demand strengthens. These stories can attract retail and momentum flows. Read More. Read More.

Analysts and bullish writeups are drawing attention — Zacks ran pieces framing MAR as a momentum/consumer discretionary buy as inflation cools and travel demand strengthens. These stories can attract retail and momentum flows. Read More. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Dividend declared — a $0.67 quarterly dividend (ex?dividend Feb 26, payable Mar 31) signals cash?return discipline, modestly supportive for income?oriented investors. Read More.

Dividend declared — a $0.67 quarterly dividend (ex?dividend Feb 26, payable Mar 31) signals cash?return discipline, modestly supportive for income?oriented investors. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 results were mixed: revenue (~$6.69B) slightly beat estimates and was +4.1% y/y, but EPS missed by $0.03 and margins/ROE metrics drew attention — the print underpins guidance but tempers enthusiasm. Read More.

Q4 results were mixed: revenue (~$6.69B) slightly beat estimates and was +4.1% y/y, but EPS missed by $0.03 and margins/ROE metrics drew attention — the print underpins guidance but tempers enthusiasm. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Marketing/loyalty activation: Marriott Bonvoy launched a 1?Point Drop festival experience program — positive for engagement but unlikely to move near?term revenue materially. Read More.

Marketing/loyalty activation: Marriott Bonvoy launched a 1?Point Drop festival experience program — positive for engagement but unlikely to move near?term revenue materially. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling disclosed — David S. Marriott sold 4,747 shares at ~$360 (Feb 17) and EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 2,512 shares at ~$357. Multiple filings, even at small ownership percentages, can spook investors and add downward pressure. Read More. Read More.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.61, for a total value of $2,258,411.13. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,384,942.12. This trade represents a 40.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 9,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $3,387,612.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,750. The trade was a 46.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 94,538 shares of company stock worth $33,795,936 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Down 1.7%

Marriott International stock opened at $349.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.70. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.40 and a twelve month high of $370.00. The company has a market capitalization of $92.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 84.23% and a net margin of 9.93%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.320-11.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company’s brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

Featured Articles

