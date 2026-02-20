2,000 Shares in Celestica, Inc. $CLS Acquired by Prakash Investment Advisors LLC

Prakash Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 42.5% during the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Celestica by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 48.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLS stock opened at $291.37 on Friday. Celestica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.05 and a twelve month high of $363.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.98.

In other news, insider Yann L. Etienvre sold 86,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $24,786,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Jason Phillips sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.92, for a total value of $30,892,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 12,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,887,449.28. The trade was a 88.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,923 shares of company stock worth $88,027,459. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Celestica in a report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Celestica from $208.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Celestica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.59.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company’s service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

