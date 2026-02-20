2,000 Shares in Celestica, Inc. $CLS Acquired by Prakash Investment Advisors LLC

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2026

Prakash Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLSFree Report) (TSE:CLS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 42.5% during the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Celestica by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 48.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica Trading Down 0.0%

CLS stock opened at $291.37 on Friday. Celestica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.05 and a twelve month high of $363.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.98.

Insider Activity at Celestica

In other news, insider Yann L. Etienvre sold 86,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $24,786,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Jason Phillips sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.92, for a total value of $30,892,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 12,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,887,449.28. The trade was a 88.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,923 shares of company stock worth $88,027,459. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Celestica in a report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Celestica from $208.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Celestica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Celestica

About Celestica

(Free Report)

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company’s service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Celestica (NYSE:CLS)

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.