Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $4.83 Million Position in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation $KALU

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,928 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.39% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $4,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 340.0% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 475.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 130.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $120.00 target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.67.

Kaiser Aluminum Price Performance

NASDAQ:KALU opened at $127.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.42. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.52.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 3.34%.The firm had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Corporation will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 55.70%.

Positive Sentiment: Revenue and year?over?year growth were strong — Q4 net sales rose ~21% to $929M, beating estimates and signaling healthy demand for Kaiser’s specialty aluminum products. BusinessWire: Q4 & Full Year 2025 Results

Revenue and year?over?year growth were strong — Q4 net sales rose ~21% to $929M, beating estimates and signaling healthy demand for Kaiser’s specialty aluminum products. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/upside momentum coverage: Zacks and other outlets have recently highlighted KALU as a momentum/growth pick and one firm upgraded the stock to a “strong?buy,” which supports longer?term bullish interest. TickerReport: Zacks upgrade

Analyst/upside momentum coverage: Zacks and other outlets have recently highlighted KALU as a momentum/growth pick and one firm upgraded the stock to a “strong?buy,” which supports longer?term bullish interest. Neutral Sentiment: Short interest data in the February snapshot appears erroneous/zero in the published feed (0 shares, short?interest ratio 0.0 days), so there’s no clear short?seller pressure signal from that report today.

Short interest data in the February snapshot appears erroneous/zero in the published feed (0 shares, short?interest ratio 0.0 days), so there’s no clear short?seller pressure signal from that report today. Negative Sentiment: EPS missed estimates: Q4 EPS of $1.53 came in about $0.03 below consensus, which likely triggered profit?taking despite the revenue beat — a common near?term catalyst for the stock decline. Zacks: KALU lags Q4 estimates

EPS missed estimates: Q4 EPS of $1.53 came in about $0.03 below consensus, which likely triggered profit?taking despite the revenue beat — a common near?term catalyst for the stock decline. Negative Sentiment: Critical/negative analyst write?ups: a Seeking Alpha piece flagged a rating downgrade narrative for 2026 estimates, adding to short?term uncertainty and pressure on the stock. Seeking Alpha: 2026E rating downgrade

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation is a U.S.-based producer of semi?fabricated aluminum products, serving a diverse range of industrial and specialty markets. The company’s offerings include extruded, rolled, and forged aluminum products designed to meet stringent performance requirements in sectors such as aerospace, automotive, defense, electronics, and general engineering. By focusing on high?value applications, Kaiser Aluminum aims to deliver lightweight, durable solutions that contribute to efficiency and innovation across its customer base.

Operationally, Kaiser Aluminum maintains a network of smelters, extrusion plants, and rolling mills located primarily in North America.

