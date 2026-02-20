Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stock Position in Harmonic Inc. $HLIT

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 443,703 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,145 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.39% of Harmonic worth $4,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,779,080 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,321,000 after purchasing an additional 20,774 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Harmonic by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,925,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,431 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 37.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,371,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,990,000 after buying an additional 371,302 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 1,247,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,695,000 after acquiring an additional 125,795 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Harmonic by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,152,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 14,240 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLIT stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Harmonic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.05.

HLIT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Harmonic from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Harmonic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

In other Harmonic news, Director David Krall acquired 47,528 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 223,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,342,812.50. This represents a 27.07% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 23,835 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $248,122.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 149,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,023.70. The trade was a 13.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) is a leading provider of video delivery infrastructure that enables service providers, broadcasters and content owners to capture, process and distribute high?quality video across broadcast, cable, satellite and IP networks. The company’s portfolio spans real?time video compression solutions, including encoders and transcoders, as well as storage and server products designed for live production, playout and streaming on any device.

Harmonic’s product lines include cable edge QAM modules and set?top video processing platforms for traditional pay?TV operators, alongside cloud?native software for over?the?top (OTT) delivery, origin servers and content delivery network (CDN) services.

