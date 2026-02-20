Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stock Position in Harmonic Inc. $HLIT

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 443,703 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,145 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.39% of Harmonic worth $4,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,779,080 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,321,000 after purchasing an additional 20,774 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Harmonic by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,925,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,431 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 37.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,371,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,990,000 after buying an additional 371,302 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 1,247,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,695,000 after acquiring an additional 125,795 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Harmonic by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,152,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 14,240 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
- Positive Sentiment: Company raised EPS outlook — Harmonic updated Q1 FY26 EPS guidance to $0.110–$0.120 (well above the consensus ~$0.07) and raised FY26 EPS guidance to $0.460–$0.630 (above the ~$0.39 consensus), suggesting margin improvement and better profitability outlook. Harmonic Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Broadband bookings strength and strategic portfolio move — management reported record quarterly Broadband bookings and a 3.5 book?to?bill in Q4, and reiterated that the previously announced sale of the Video business is proceeding as planned, supporting a sharper focus on higher?growth broadband revenue. Harmonic Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Customer win: izzi selects Harmonic’s cOS virtualized broadband platform, a tangible commercial validation for Harmonic’s broadband strategy that should help future bookings and revenue growth in Latin America. izzi Accelerates Strategic Fiber Broadband Expansion with Harmonic
- Neutral Sentiment: Company materials available — Harmonic posted its earnings release, slide deck and conference call transcript for investors to review management’s commentary and model assumptions. These materials will guide further analyst revisions. View Press Release / Slide Deck
- Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest data reported looks anomalous (shows zero shares) and appears unreliable for trading signal; ignore until clarified by a reliable data source.
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue miss and much lower revenue guidance — Q4 revenue (~$98.2M) fell roughly 42.6% year?over?year and was well below analyst estimates; management’s Q1 revenue guide ($100–105M) and FY26 revenue guide ($440–480M) are materially lower than consensus (~$141M Q1 and ~$622M FY), raising concerns about top?line recovery and the pace of migration to broadband. Listen to Conference Call / View Press Release
- Negative Sentiment: Conflicting coverage on Q4 EPS — some outlets reported a weaker EPS result, adding to near?term analyst uncertainty and likely prompting model revisions. Harmonic (HLIT) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
HLIT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Harmonic from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Harmonic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.
In other Harmonic news, Director David Krall acquired 47,528 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 223,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,342,812.50. This represents a 27.07% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 23,835 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $248,122.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 149,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,023.70. The trade was a 13.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.
Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) is a leading provider of video delivery infrastructure that enables service providers, broadcasters and content owners to capture, process and distribute high?quality video across broadcast, cable, satellite and IP networks. The company’s portfolio spans real?time video compression solutions, including encoders and transcoders, as well as storage and server products designed for live production, playout and streaming on any device.
Harmonic’s product lines include cable edge QAM modules and set?top video processing platforms for traditional pay?TV operators, alongside cloud?native software for over?the?top (OTT) delivery, origin servers and content delivery network (CDN) services.
