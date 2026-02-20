Vanguard Financials ETF $VFH Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,751 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $18,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of VFH stock opened at $127.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $100.87 and a 1-year high of $137.89.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies involved in activities, such as banking, mortgage finance, consumer finance, specialized finance, investment banking and brokerage, asset management and custody, corporate lending, insurance, financial investment, and real estate (including real estate investment trusts).

