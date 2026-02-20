HighTower Advisors LLC Has $18.98 Million Stock Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF $ESGV

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $18,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGV. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Mayport LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 22,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 33,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWF Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Stock Performance

BATS:ESGV opened at $119.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.93. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $84.41 and a 52-week high of $123.31. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

