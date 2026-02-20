Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 6,761 Shares of Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Expand Energy were worth $5,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Expand Energy in the third quarter worth $599,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expand Energy by 81.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expand Energy by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 78,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,303,000 after acquiring an additional 10,919 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Expand Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 414,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,994,000 after acquiring an additional 16,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Expand Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXE shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Expand Energy from $138.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Expand Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Expand Energy in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Expand Energy from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.46.

Expand Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Expand Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings materially beat consensus: EXE topped EPS and revenue estimates as production rose ~15%, lifting revenue and cash flow and underpinning stronger near?term performance expectations. Expand Energy Q4 Earnings Beat

Q4 earnings materially beat consensus: EXE topped EPS and revenue estimates as production rose ~15%, lifting revenue and cash flow and underpinning stronger near?term performance expectations. Positive Sentiment: Earnings call emphasized an efficiency?led pivot and operational improvements, signaling management is refocusing on returns and margin expansion rather than growth-at-all-costs — a message investors often reward. Earnings Call Signals Efficiency Pivot

Earnings call emphasized an efficiency?led pivot and operational improvements, signaling management is refocusing on returns and margin expansion rather than growth-at-all-costs — a message investors often reward. Positive Sentiment: Board declared a quarterly cash dividend (record March 5, payable March 26), restoring shareholder yield and supporting investor interest from income?focused holders. (Dividend announced Feb. 17)

Board declared a quarterly cash dividend (record March 5, payable March 26), restoring shareholder yield and supporting investor interest from income?focused holders. (Dividend announced Feb. 17) Positive Sentiment: Wall Street sentiment remains largely constructive — multiple recent buy/overweight ratings and mid?to?high price targets point to upside vs. current levels, which can help sustain buying interest. Analyst Ratings and Targets

Wall Street sentiment remains largely constructive — multiple recent buy/overweight ratings and mid?to?high price targets point to upside vs. current levels, which can help sustain buying interest. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple transcripts and summaries of the Q4 call and presentation are circulating (Seeking Alpha, Yahoo, MSN, Globe & Mail) — these provide detail but have produced mixed investor takeaways as the market parses finer points of guidance and capital allocation. Earnings Call Highlights

Multiple transcripts and summaries of the Q4 call and presentation are circulating (Seeking Alpha, Yahoo, MSN, Globe & Mail) — these provide detail but have produced mixed investor takeaways as the market parses finer points of guidance and capital allocation. Neutral Sentiment: Press notices show analysts are conflicted on some energy names including EXE — signals that consensus is not uniform and volatility may continue as investors weigh differing forecasts. Analysts Conflicted

Press notices show analysts are conflicted on some energy names including EXE — signals that consensus is not uniform and volatility may continue as investors weigh differing forecasts. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short?interest data in the feed is effectively zero/erroneous (NaN/0), so short activity is not currently a clear market driver from available filings.

Reported short?interest data in the feed is effectively zero/erroneous (NaN/0), so short activity is not currently a clear market driver from available filings. Negative Sentiment: Softer natural?gas prices and investor scrutiny of the company’s 2026 outlook and capex pacing led some repositioning, which pressured the stock in intraday trade despite the beat; gas price moves remain the key commodity risk for EXE’s near?term multiple. Market Reaction & Outlook Concerns

Expand Energy Price Performance

Shares of Expand Energy stock opened at $103.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.88. Expand Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $91.01 and a fifty-two week high of $126.62.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. Expand Energy had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Analysts expect that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Expand Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.50%.

About Expand Energy

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

Featured Articles

