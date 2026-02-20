Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $4.80 Million Holdings in Upbound Group, Inc. $UPBD

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,797 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.35% of Upbound Group worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Upbound Group in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Upbound Group by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Upbound Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Upbound Group by 18.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Upbound Group by 47.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.
Upbound Group Stock Performance
Shares of UPBD stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.90. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.88.
Upbound Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio is 107.59%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UPBD shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Upbound Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Upbound Group in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Upbound Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Upbound Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Upbound Group from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.
Key Upbound Group News
Here are the key news stories impacting Upbound Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results topped expectations — EPS $1.01 vs. $0.97 consensus and revenue $1.20B vs. $1.17B expected; revenue grew ~10.8% YoY, showing continued top?line momentum. Upbound Group, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Q1 2026 EPS guidance of $1.05–$1.15 comfortably exceeds consensus (~$0.97), suggesting management expects stronger near?term earnings. Listen to Conference Call / Press Release
- Positive Sentiment: Market reaction: elevated volume and a price rise indicate investors are rewarding the beat and stronger Q1 guide even though the picture is mixed for the full year. Kalkine Media: UPBD Climbs
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call and transcript are available for details on drivers and risks (useful for investors wanting management color on margins, client trends and capex). SA Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/summary coverage: TipRanks and other recaps highlight both growth opportunities and risks discussed on the call — read for granular items that could change sentiment. TipRanks: Call Highlights
- Negative Sentiment: FY 2026 EPS guidance of $4.00–$4.35 is below the prior consensus (~$4.57), and FY revenue guidance ($4.7B–$5.0B) is at or slightly below expectations — this tempers upside for the full year. Zacks: Surpasses Q4 Estimates (notes guidance)
- Negative Sentiment: Financial/leverage metrics: debt?to?equity (~2.25) is elevated and net margin is low (~1.85%), which could amplify downside if revenue or margins stress. MarketBeat: Stock Profile & Metrics
Insider Buying and Selling at Upbound Group
In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 2,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $44,235.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 92,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,643,744.96. This represents a 2.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Upbound Group
Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels. It offers furniture comprising mattresses, tires, consumer electronics, appliances, tools, handbags, computers, smartphones, and accessories.
