Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $4.80 Million Holdings in Upbound Group, Inc. $UPBD

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,797 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.35% of Upbound Group worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Upbound Group in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Upbound Group by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Upbound Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Upbound Group by 18.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Upbound Group by 47.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Upbound Group Stock Performance

Shares of UPBD stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.90. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.88.

Upbound Group Announces Dividend

Upbound Group ( NASDAQ:UPBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Upbound Group had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Upbound Group has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.350 EPS. Analysts forecast that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio is 107.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UPBD shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Upbound Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Upbound Group in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Upbound Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Upbound Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Upbound Group from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Key Upbound Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Upbound Group this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Upbound Group

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 2,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $44,235.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 92,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,643,744.96. This represents a 2.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Upbound Group

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels. It offers furniture comprising mattresses, tires, consumer electronics, appliances, tools, handbags, computers, smartphones, and accessories.

Featured Stories

