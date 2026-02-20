HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 153,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,565 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Constellation Brands worth $20,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $2,409,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 65,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 48,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:STZ opened at $154.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.44. Constellation Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $126.45 and a 12-month high of $196.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 11.08%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.600 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 29th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 64.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group set a $168.00 price objective on Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.91.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc is a leading producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits, with operations spanning production, importation, marketing and distribution. The company’s beverage portfolio includes a range of premium and mainstream wines and spirits alongside major imported beer brands; in the U.S. market Constellation is widely known for its role in bringing Mexican imports such as Corona and Modelo to American consumers. Constellation supplies retail, on?premise and foodservice channels and supports its brands with national sales and marketing platforms and supply?chain capabilities.

The company traces its roots to the Canandaigua Wine Company, founded by Marvin Sands in 1945, and evolved through organic growth and acquisition into a diversified beverage company.

