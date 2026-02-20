Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated $INGR

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,734 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the second quarter worth $82,779,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 6,843.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 136,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,719,000 after purchasing an additional 134,943 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 903,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,308,000 after purchasing an additional 124,517 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Ingredion by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,340,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,733,000 after buying an additional 121,387 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Ingredion by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 203,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,661,000 after buying an additional 118,812 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INGR. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, iA Financial set a $124.00 price objective on Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.83.

Insider Activity at Ingredion

In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 9,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.55, for a total value of $1,160,604.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 33,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,432.05. This trade represents a 23.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,125 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.55, for a total transaction of $131,118.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 30,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,556,406.70. This trade represents a 3.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,311 shares of company stock worth $5,741,840. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingredion Stock Performance

NYSE:INGR opened at $116.38 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $102.31 and a 52 week high of $141.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.71.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.06). Ingredion had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Ingredion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.8 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated is a global ingredient solutions company specializing in the production and sale of starches, sweeteners, nutrition ingredients and biomaterials derived primarily from corn and other plant-based raw materials. The company serves a diverse set of industries, including food and beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and personal care, providing functional ingredients that enhance texture, stability, flavor and nutritional value in a wide array of end products.

The company’s product portfolio comprises native and modified starches, high-fructose corn syrup, dextrose, maltodextrins, specialty sweeteners and various texturizers.

