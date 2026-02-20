Stuart Canfield Sells 1,500 Shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $299,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,810.30. This represents a 20.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Stuart Canfield also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 20th, Stuart Canfield sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total value of $302,475.00.
Electronic Arts Price Performance
NASDAQ:EA opened at $199.88 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $204.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.60. The company has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Electronic Arts Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 138 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 131.9% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 167 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 67.5% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 196 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Electronic Arts News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Electronic Arts this week:
- Positive Sentiment: EA secured permission to use an AI-generated version of a well-known football commentator’s voice for EA Sports FC — a content/licensing win that could improve in?game realism and engagement for live-service titles. Football commentator permits EA to use an AI version of his voice for EA Sports FC
- Neutral Sentiment: Financial Times reports ongoing private?equity interest and cost-cutting ideas around a potential EA buyout — keeps M&A speculation alive but also creates valuation/negotiation uncertainty until formal bids surface. Private equity spies a way to cut the cost of Electronic Arts’ buyout
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage indicates EA is marketing debt — this can fund M&A, buybacks or general corporate uses (positive optionality) but changes capital structure; watch pricing/size for market reaction. Electronic Arts Debt Offers Signal Shifting Valuation And Acquisition Outlook
- Neutral Sentiment: EA has an upcoming ex?dividend date (record Feb. 25; payout modest) — a small yield that may modestly support demand around the record/ex dates. Electronic Arts stock page
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple senior insiders sold shares on Feb. 17 (CEO Andrew Wilson, CFO Stuart Canfield and other execs) — concentrated insider selling can create near?term supply pressure and raise questions about insider timing (though sales may be for diversification/tax reasons). See CEO SEC filing. SEC Form 4 filing (Andrew Wilson)
- Negative Sentiment: Thousands of users reported EA server outages affecting EA FC / Ultimate Team — service disruptions can dent short?term engagement and microtransaction revenue if problems persist. EA servers down: EA FC, Ultimate Team facing problems
Analyst Ratings Changes
EA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research cut Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $207.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.95.
Read Our Latest Analysis on EA
About Electronic Arts
Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA) is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.
EA’s product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Electronic Arts
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- My Epstein Story
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.