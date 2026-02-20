HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 140,801 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 140,801 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $16,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KKR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,656,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,803,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,263 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,847,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,640,275,000 after buying an additional 765,457 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,530,419,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,221,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $694,652,000 after buying an additional 457,998 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,576,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $608,787,000 after buying an additional 288,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

CEO Scott C. Nuttall purchased 125,000 shares (~$12.8M at ~ $102.66) and CEO Joseph Y. Bae bought 125,000 shares (~$12.8M at ~ $102.19) — large insider buys from senior management that signal confidence in the company’s prospects. Positive Sentiment: Director Matt Cohler acquired 43,872 shares (~$4.5M at ~$102.90), a large percentage increase to his stake — another insider purchase that can be viewed as a positive signal for investors. InsiderTrades Article Investing.com Article

Institutional ownership remains high (?76%), and recent small institutional buys/sells noted — broad ownership can amplify moves but recent reported stakes were minor. Negative Sentiment: KKR slightly missed quarterly EPS expectations (reported $1.12 vs. $1.14 est.), which can pressure near-term sentiment despite a large year-over-year revenue jump. Investors often focus on EPS beats/misses for immediate reaction. Earnings Summary

KKR slightly missed quarterly EPS expectations (reported $1.12 vs. $1.14 est.), which can pressure near-term sentiment despite a large year-over-year revenue jump. Investors often focus on EPS beats/misses for immediate reaction. Negative Sentiment: Several firms have trimmed price targets (UBS, TD Cowen, Barclays) and some ratings were lowered or adjusted — downward analyst revisions add selling pressure and weigh on sentiment. Analyst Notes

In related news, Director Timothy R. Barakett bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.93 per share, for a total transaction of $5,246,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 235,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,658,550. The trade was a 27.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Scott C. Nuttall purchased 125,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.66 per share, with a total value of $12,832,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,503,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,614,769.68. This trade represents a 0.81% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 343,872 shares of company stock worth $35,367,179. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $101.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.65. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.15 and a 1-year high of $153.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $90.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.44, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.99.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $159.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. HSBC upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.57.

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

