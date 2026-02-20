Insider Selling: Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) CEO Sells $192,426.64 in Stock

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) CEO Stuart Lubow sold 5,476 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $192,426.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 222,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,808,037.72. The trade was a 2.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ DCOM opened at $34.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.18. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $36.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $123.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.14 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 15.15%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 16th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 42.37%.

DCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Dime Community Bancshares from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCOM. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 742.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 326.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,808 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Dime Community Bank, headquartered in Hauppauge, New York. Through its subsidiary, the company offers a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services to both individual and commercial customers. With a network of branches spanning the New York metropolitan area and South Florida, Dime Community Bancshares emphasizes relationship banking and local decision-making.

The company’s core lending activities include commercial and multifamily real estate loans, construction and land development financing, and one-to-four-family residential mortgage lending.

