HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 237,589 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLH

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 56.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,589 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $18,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TLH. Sheridan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

TLH stock opened at $103.82 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.74 and a 1 year high of $106.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.55.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

