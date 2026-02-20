Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TAP. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, December 29th. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Evercore cut their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.24.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 4.9%

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $48.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.87. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $42.94 and a 12-month high of $64.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 16.41%.The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.607-4.823 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.60%.

Institutional Trading of Molson Coors Beverage

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 29.4% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 18,631,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235,029 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,289,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 265.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,922,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,400,000 after buying an additional 2,122,085 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 19.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,516,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,886,000 after buying an additional 1,693,682 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 317.9% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,044,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,297,000 after buying an additional 1,554,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Molson Coors Beverage this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS topped consensus ($1.21 vs. $1.17), giving the quarter a faint upside despite weaker top?line performance. Molson Coors Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, 2026 View Soft

Q4 EPS topped consensus ($1.21 vs. $1.17), giving the quarter a faint upside despite weaker top?line performance. Positive Sentiment: The board raised the quarterly dividend to $0.48 (a ~2.1% increase), supporting income investors and yielding roughly 3.9%. (Ex?dividend March 6.)

The board raised the quarterly dividend to $0.48 (a ~2.1% increase), supporting income investors and yielding roughly 3.9%. (Ex?dividend March 6.) Neutral Sentiment: Analysts trimmed price targets (Needham and Wells Fargo cut targets to $52) but Needham kept a “buy” rating and the revised targets still imply upside from current levels. Benzinga

Analysts trimmed price targets (Needham and Wells Fargo cut targets to $52) but Needham kept a “buy” rating and the revised targets still imply upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Management presented at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York conference — useful for detail on strategy and cost actions but not a catalyst on its own. CAGNY Presentation

Management presented at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York conference — useful for detail on strategy and cost actions but not a catalyst on its own. Negative Sentiment: FY?2026 guidance came in well below Street expectations: EPS guidance of roughly 4.61–4.82 vs. consensus near 5.42, and revenue guidance slightly under consensus — signaling flat sales and double?digit profit declines next year. Press Release / Guidance

FY?2026 guidance came in well below Street expectations: EPS guidance of roughly 4.61–4.82 vs. consensus near 5.42, and revenue guidance slightly under consensus — signaling flat sales and double?digit profit declines next year. Negative Sentiment: Company warned that higher aluminum costs (tariffs/inputs) and softer, price?sensitive consumer demand will meaningfully pressure 2026 profits — a key driver of the negative market reaction. Molson Coors forecasts sharp drop in 2026 profit as aluminum costs bite

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company is a leading multinational brewing and beverage enterprise formed through the 2005 merger of Canada’s Molson and the United States’ Coors. The company develops, markets and distributes an array of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, focusing primarily on beer and ready-to-drink products. Its portfolio spans flagship brands such as Coors Light, Molson Canadian and Miller Lite, alongside craft-style offerings like Blue Moon and global imports including Carling and Staropramen.

In addition to its core beer business, Molson Coors has expanded into adjacent categories to capture evolving consumer tastes.

Further Reading

