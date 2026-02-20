Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at Raymond James Financial

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Raymond James Financial from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$14.68.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Stock Performance

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst

TSE DIR.UN opened at C$13.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.72. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$9.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$12.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.50. The stock has a market cap of C$3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Its portfolio comprises industrial properties located in key markets across Canada and the U.S. Its objective is to build upon and grow its portfolio and to provide stable and sustainable cash distributions to its unitholders. Geographically the business is organized into Ontario, Quebec, Western Canada, Europe and the USA. Substantial revenue is derived from the Canadian portfolio.

