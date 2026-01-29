Strs Ohio Reduces Position in Carnival Corporation $CCL

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 64.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,408 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Carnival were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival in the 3rd quarter valued at $495,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 4.2% in the third quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 536,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,496,000 after buying an additional 21,790 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 52.4% during the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 28,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 9,919 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new position in Carnival in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,092,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Carnival stock opened at $28.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.18. Carnival Corporation has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $32.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.51.

Carnival ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Carnival had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 10.37%.The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Carnival has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.170-0.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCL shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Carnival from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Carnival from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Carnival from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company’s core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

