Wells Fargo & Company Cuts FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target to $195.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FDS has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $372.00 to $295.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $307.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $298.54.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FDS

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:FDS opened at $198.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $474.79. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $264.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.04.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $607.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.69 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 25.40%.FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.900-17.600 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

FactSet Research Systems declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 18th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Malcolm Frank sold 2,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.70, for a total transaction of $760,540.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,920.30. This trade represents a 74.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 2,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.25, for a total value of $761,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,037 shares in the company, valued at $307,211.25. This represents a 71.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 27.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 188.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company’s core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.