Marvell Technology’s (MRVL) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MRVL. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $120.00 target price on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.16.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 0.7%

MRVL opened at $79.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.41 and a 200 day moving average of $81.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $47.08 and a 12 month high of $111.00. The firm has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.97.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 31.75%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $465,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,427.44. This trade represents a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 23.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,692,830,000 after purchasing an additional 15,166,976 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,834,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,940,503,000 after buying an additional 1,677,724 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 20,840,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,613,044,000 after buying an additional 1,539,809 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,624,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,397,751,000 after buying an additional 6,217,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,108,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,025,185,000 after buying an additional 97,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

