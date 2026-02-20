Citigroup Cuts Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $90.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PSTG. Northland Securities set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pure Storage from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Susquehanna set a $105.00 price target on Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial set a $105.00 target price on Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.47.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $73.51 on Tuesday. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $34.51 and a twelve month high of $100.59. The company has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.00.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $964.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.60 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 3.74%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pure Storage will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $7,131,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 7,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $481,930.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 215,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,441,209.74. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 31,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 15,286 shares in the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,517,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 25,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 15,382 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,653,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at about $5,964,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc (NYSE: PSTG) is a technology company that designs and sells data storage hardware and software for enterprise and cloud environments. The company is best known for its all-flash storage arrays that are engineered to deliver high performance, low latency and simplified management compared with traditional disk-based systems. Its product portfolio includes purpose-built arrays and software aimed at transactional databases, virtualized infrastructures, analytics and large-scale file/object workloads.

Key product and software offerings include the FlashArray family for block storage and FlashBlade for file and object workloads, together with Purity, the company’s storage operating environment.

