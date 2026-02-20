Brokerages Set Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL) Price Target at $11.80

Shares of Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

EVTL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd.

Vertical Aerospace stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. Vertical Aerospace has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $7.60. The stock has a market cap of $458.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average of $5.16.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connective Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertical Aerospace by 302.5% in the 4th quarter. Connective Capital Management LLC now owns 203,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 152,873 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its holdings in Vertical Aerospace by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 198,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 32,329 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Vertical Aerospace by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 138,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 76,554 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Vertical Aerospace by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,385,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,717,000 after acquiring an additional 598,127 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vertical Aerospace by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Vertical Aerospace is a United Kingdom–based aerospace manufacturer specializing in the development of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. Founded in 2016 by entrepreneur Stephen Fitzpatrick, the company is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker EVTL. Vertical Aerospace’s mission is to deliver zero-emission, high-speed electric aircraft designed to transform short-haul journeys in densely populated areas.

The company’s flagship model, the VA-X4, is a piloted, five-seat eVTOL craft engineered for quiet operation, low running costs and minimal environmental impact.

