Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN) Receives $12.33 Average PT from Analysts

Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.3250.
A number of research analysts recently commented on HLN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. HSBC upgraded Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th.
Institutional Trading of Haleon
Haleon Stock Performance
Shares of HLN stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.19. Haleon has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $11.42.
About Haleon
Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) is a global consumer healthcare company formed through the separation of a large pharmaceutical group’s consumer health business in 2022. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Haleon develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of over?the?counter medicines, oral health products, vitamins, minerals and supplements, and other consumer health goods designed for daily self?care and symptom relief.
The company’s product mix spans categories such as oral care (toothpastes and sensitivity treatments), pain relief and analgesics, respiratory remedies, digestive health products, topical treatments and nutritional supplements.
Read More
