Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN) Receives $12.33 Average PT from Analysts

Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.3250.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HLN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. HSBC upgraded Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Haleon by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Haleon by 60.5% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Haleon by 167.4% in the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Haleon by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Haleon by 293.7% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLN stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.19. Haleon has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $11.42.

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) is a global consumer healthcare company formed through the separation of a large pharmaceutical group’s consumer health business in 2022. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Haleon develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of over?the?counter medicines, oral health products, vitamins, minerals and supplements, and other consumer health goods designed for daily self?care and symptom relief.

The company’s product mix spans categories such as oral care (toothpastes and sensitivity treatments), pain relief and analgesics, respiratory remedies, digestive health products, topical treatments and nutritional supplements.

