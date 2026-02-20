Barratt Redrow plc (LON:BTRW) Receives GBX 478.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Barratt Redrow plc (LON:BTRW – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 478.63.

BTRW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 price objective on shares of Barratt Redrow in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Barratt Redrow from GBX 450 to GBX 425 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Barratt Redrow in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 449 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Barratt Redrow from GBX 447 to GBX 414 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Barratt Redrow from GBX 506 to GBX 530 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th.

LON BTRW opened at GBX 381.60 on Friday. Barratt Redrow has a 1 year low of GBX 287.20 and a 1 year high of GBX 486.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 380.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 379.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.69.

Barratt Redrow (LON:BTRW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported GBX 9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Barratt Redrow plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in the commercial development business, which includes offices, retail, leisure, industrial, and distribution properties under the Wilson Bowden Developments brand; and land development activities. In addition, it manufactures timber frames under the Oregon Timber Frame brand; and furniture under the BD Living brand. The company offers its homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, Redrow, and Barratt London brands.

