Strs Ohio Makes New $786,000 Investment in Buckle, Inc. (The) $BKE

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Buckle, Inc. (The) (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Buckle by 322.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 166,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,556,000 after purchasing an additional 127,177 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Buckle by 119.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 207,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,390,000 after buying an additional 112,649 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Buckle by 74.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,117,000 after buying an additional 105,017 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Buckle in the second quarter valued at $4,116,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Buckle by 407.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 106,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 85,682 shares during the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKE opened at $47.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.12. Buckle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $61.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.15.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 21st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. Buckle had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 44.42%. The company had revenue of $320.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th. Buckle’s payout ratio is 34.31%.

BKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Buckle in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Buckle in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Buckle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Buckle, Inc is a retailer specializing in casual apparel, footwear and accessories for young men and women. The company is known for its denim-focused collections, offering both private-label lines and curated brand-name merchandise. Its product assortment includes jeans, tops, outerwear, shoes and a variety of accessories such as belts, jewelry and handbags, all aimed at blending contemporary style with everyday comfort.

Founded in 1948 in Kearney, Nebraska, Buckle began as a single clothing store and has since expanded into a nationwide chain.

