Brokerages Set Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) Target Price at $109.43

Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.3636.

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, February 6th.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX opened at $75.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.59 and a 200 day moving average of $96.85. The stock has a market cap of $112.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $72.69 and a 52-week high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $1,758,135.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,580. This represents a 42.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $15,042,634.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,411,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,983,105.15. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,685,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,319,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,550 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,846,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,278,422,000 after purchasing an additional 920,495 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,424,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,466,320,000 after purchasing an additional 622,602 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,151,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,588,953,000 after purchasing an additional 502,627 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $2,199,395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.