Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Receives $36.56 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.5625.

A number of research firms have commented on AXTA. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Mizuho set a $39.00 price target on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Down 2.8%

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,161,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,533,000 after acquiring an additional 51,130 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 156,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 35,092 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 388.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 45,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 36,027 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $34.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $37.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.69.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Axalta Coating Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems is a global leader in the development, manufacture and sale of liquid and powder coatings. The company’s product portfolio spans refinish coatings for the automotive collision repair market, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) coatings for new vehicle production, and industrial coatings including electrodeposition (E-coat) and powder coatings for a variety of sectors such as architecture, heavy equipment and general industrial applications.

Tracing its roots to the 19th century and rebranded as Axalta following its separation from DuPont Performance Coatings in 2013, the company has built a presence in more than 100 countries.

