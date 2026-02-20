Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Receives $87.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th.

SWK stock opened at $89.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.04. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $53.91 and a fifty-two week high of $93.37.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 2.66%.The business's revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.700 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,961,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,379,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,541,000 after buying an additional 1,450,170 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,602,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5,996.4% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,191,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,995 shares during the period. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,480,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc (NYSE:SWK) is a leading global manufacturer of industrial tools, engineered fastening systems, and security products. The company's portfolio includes power tools, hand tools, accessories, and storage solutions marketed under well-known brands such as DEWALT, Stanley, Craftsman and Black & Decker. In addition to its core tools and hardware offerings, the company provides customized assembly and installation systems for the automotive, electronics and aerospace industries.

Operations are organized across three principal business segments.

