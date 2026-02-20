S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $575.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SPGI. Evercore set a $625.00 price target on S&P Global and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $546.00 price objective on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $620.00 to $627.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seventeen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.33.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPGI

S&P Global Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $416.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $501.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $507.93. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $381.61 and a twelve month high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.16%.The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in S&P Global by 17.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 66,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.1% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,314,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 324.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,673,000 after buying an additional 21,481 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 938,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,656,000 after buying an additional 30,080 shares during the period. Finally, Collier Financial acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

(Get Free Report)

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.