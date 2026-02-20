Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VTYX. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Lifesci Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Clear Str cut Ventyx Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ventyx Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 8th.

In related news, CEO Raju Mohan sold 47,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $365,503.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,372,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,318,502.36. This trade represents a 1.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John Nuss sold 12,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $97,851.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 489,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,793.32. This represents a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTYX. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,052,000. Squadron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,702,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $5,270,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VTYX opened at $13.96 on Friday. Ventyx Biosciences has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $25.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.55. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company’s lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn’s disease. It is also developing VTX002, a sphingosine 1 phosphate receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and VTX2735, a peripheral-targeted NOD-like receptor protein 3 inflammasome inhibitor to treat patients with cryopyrin-associated periodic syndrome.

