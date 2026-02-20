Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VTYX. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Lifesci Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Clear Str cut Ventyx Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ventyx Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VTYX
Insider Buying and Selling at Ventyx Biosciences
Institutional Trading of Ventyx Biosciences
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTYX. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,052,000. Squadron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,702,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $5,270,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ventyx Biosciences Price Performance
NASDAQ:VTYX opened at $13.96 on Friday. Ventyx Biosciences has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $25.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.55. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.25.
About Ventyx Biosciences
Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company’s lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn’s disease. It is also developing VTX002, a sphingosine 1 phosphate receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and VTX2735, a peripheral-targeted NOD-like receptor protein 3 inflammasome inhibitor to treat patients with cryopyrin-associated periodic syndrome.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ventyx Biosciences
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- My Epstein Story
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.