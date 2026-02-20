M&G plc (LON:MNG) Receives GBX 290 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 290.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded M&G to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 275 to GBX 290 in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on M&G from GBX 305 to GBX 320 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 300 to GBX 328 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 342 price target on shares of M&G in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 265 price objective on shares of M&G in a research report on Monday, November 10th.

MNG opened at GBX 321.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 298.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 275.01. The firm has a market cap of £7.62 billion, a PE ratio of -128.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.47. M&G has a twelve month low of GBX 171.55 and a twelve month high of GBX 321.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.70, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.40.

M&G plc is a leading savings and investments business, managing investments for both individuals and for large institutional investors, such as pension funds, around the world.

We have a single corporate identity, M&G plc, and two customer-facing brands: Prudential and M&G Investments. Prudential offers savings and insurance for customers in the UK and Europe and for asset management in South Africa. M&G Investments manages assets for clients globally.

With roots stretching back more than 170 years, we have a long history of finding innovative solutions for our customers’ changing needs.

