Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Major Shareholder Sells $5,352,089.75 in Stock

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2026

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVAGet Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 65,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $5,352,089.75. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,788,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,334,714. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,685 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $643,388.20.
  • On Thursday, January 15th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 18,125 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $1,523,225.00.
  • On Wednesday, January 14th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 59,411 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $4,978,047.69.
  • On Tuesday, January 13th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 30,643 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.78, for a total value of $2,536,627.54.
  • On Monday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 66,568 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $5,543,117.36.
  • On Friday, January 9th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 18,689 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total transaction of $1,539,973.60.
  • On Wednesday, January 7th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 44,100 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $3,581,802.00.
  • On Tuesday, January 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 20,226 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.48, for a total transaction of $1,688,466.48.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A Stock Up 1.8%

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A stock opened at $93.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.94. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A has a 52 week low of $59.45 and a 52 week high of $99.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LLYVA. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. KKM Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,178,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 1,799,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,644,000 after buying an additional 79,771 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,630,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A by 126.6% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 22,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 12,661 shares during the period. 25.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A

Here are the key news stories impacting Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Berkshire still holds a large position (~10.6M shares) after the recent sales, signaling it has not exited the investment and providing some investor confidence that these were portfolio/liquidity actions rather than a full divestment. MarketBeat Insider Trades
  • Positive Sentiment: Reported short interest is very low, reducing immediate short?selling pressure and the risk of a sharp short?driven downside move — this can help support the stock on positive headlines. MarketBeat LLYVA Page
  • Neutral Sentiment: An upcoming quarterly earnings release (expected Thursday) is a near?term catalyst that may drive volatility; investors may be positioning ahead of results rather than reacting to fundamentals today. Earnings Preview
  • Neutral Sentiment: Today’s trading volume is below average, so intraday moves can reflect lighter flows and headline-driven repositioning rather than broad conviction; the recent Berkshire sales were executed over multiple days, which is consistent with rebalancing/liquidity management rather than a single block exit. Recent Trade Report
  • Negative Sentiment: Berkshire Hathaway sold a string of LLYVA blocks in Jan. (multiple filings covering Jan. 6–16), totaling a material number of shares — increased supply from a well?known long investor can weigh on sentiment even if ownership remains large. SEC Filing
  • Negative Sentiment: Analyst coverage is limited and skewed to cautious views (Weiss Ratings reissued a sell and consensus on MarketBeat is “Reduce”), which can cap enthusiasm and limit upside until clearer fundamental beats emerge. Analyst Summary

About Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Group Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA) is a Class A tracking stock of Liberty Media Corporation that is focused on the company’s live sports and entertainment businesses. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, Liberty Media was founded in 1991 as a successor to Tele-Communications, Inc, and has since evolved into a diversified holding company. The Liberty Live Group tracking stock provides investors with direct exposure to a portfolio of live sports franchises and related enterprises within the broader Liberty Media framework.

The primary asset underlying the Liberty Live Group is a 100% ownership interest in the Atlanta Braves, one of Major League Baseball’s premier franchises based at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia.

